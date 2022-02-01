WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Overtime costs in the Wichita Falls Fire Department have become an increasing burden on the city budget and taxpayers in recent years.

Now the city is hoping to find if hiring additional personnel will be cheaper in the long run.

That opportunity would come if the city is granted a $1.2 million grant from FEMA.

On Tuesday, City Councilors decided to apply for the grant which pays all costs with no local match required for six additional firefighters for three years. If they get it, after three years, they would then decide if hiring more firefighters is more cost-effective than playing overtime with the existing force.

Having firefighters work extra shifts and overtime is also a big safety concern.

The president of the firefighters association expressed strong support of additional firefighters.