City of Wichita Falls to host job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls will host a job fair April 9, 2021.
The City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department will be hosting an open interview job fair on Friday at The Wichita Falls Public Library from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
More than twenty different positions are currently available with the city.
Interviews and immediate job offers may be given to those attending.
No appointment is needed to attend but the participants are asked to visit the city website to look at available jobs.
Departmental representatives will be on-site to conduct interviews for the following positions
Automotive Service Worker
Facility Monitor – Gym
Health Clinic Aide
Heavy Equipment Operator
Landfill Equipment Operator III
Lead Plant Operator
Lifeguard
Parks Maintenance Worker
Planner II
Public Health Nurse – STI
Public Safety Dispatch
Pump Plant Mechanic
Recreation Camp Supervisor
Recreation Leader – Day Camp
Sanitarian
Sanitation Equipment Operator I
Sanitation Worker
School Crossing Guard
Softball Concession Worker
Streets Equipment Operator
Streets Maintenance Worker
Swimming Pool Cashier
Swimming Pool Supervisor
Traffic Technician I
Transit Operator – Part Time
Utility System Supervisor
Utility System Worker I
