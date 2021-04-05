City of Wichita Falls to host job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls will host a job fair April 9, 2021.

The City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department will be hosting an open interview job fair on Friday at The Wichita Falls Public Library from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More than twenty different positions are currently available with the city.

Interviews and immediate job offers may be given to those attending.

No appointment is needed to attend but the participants are asked to visit the city website to look at available jobs.

Departmental representatives will be on-site to conduct interviews for the following positions

 Automotive Service Worker

 Facility Monitor – Gym

 Health Clinic Aide

 Heavy Equipment Operator

 Landfill Equipment Operator III

 Lead Plant Operator

 Lifeguard

 Parks Maintenance Worker

 Planner II

 Public Health Nurse – STI

 Public Safety Dispatch

 Pump Plant Mechanic

 Recreation Camp Supervisor

 Recreation Leader – Day Camp

 Sanitarian

 Sanitation Equipment Operator I

 Sanitation Worker

 School Crossing Guard

 Softball Concession Worker

 Streets Equipment Operator

 Streets Maintenance Worker

 Swimming Pool Cashier

 Swimming Pool Supervisor

 Traffic Technician I

 Transit Operator – Part Time

 Utility System Supervisor

 Utility System Worker I

