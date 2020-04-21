City of Wichita Falls to receive coronavirus aid

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – On Tuesday, city council unanimously approved two ordinances related to coronavirus relief funds.

First, the council approved appropriating more than $4.5 million in Federal CARES Act funds, authorizing city manager Darron Leiker to execute all necessary funding agreements.

The other ordinance is for just over $148,000 and will be appropriated to the Special Revenue fund for Public Health Emergency Preparedness.

Mayor Stephen Santellana thinks this grant money can be huge for the local economy during these tough times.

“Any money you don’t have to spend yourself and you can get any kind of grant money, we love seeing that type of funding, especially now in these times,” Santellana said. “This coronavirus funding is going to help out, anything that we receive extra, right now with this economy, is going to be very very impact on our budget.”

The mayor added that funding will help get resources the city needs during the pandemic.