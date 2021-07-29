City of Wichita Falls to resume serving warrants for unpaid fines beginning in August

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It happens to everyone, sometimes you get a traffic ticket and you file it away and it slips your mind.

“You can’t fault someone for forgetting, everyone forgets things,” City of Wichita Falls Marshal Stan Horton said.

To add to that, the pandemic halted all city municipal court marshals from serving arrest warrants for unpaid fines.

Now starting in August , marshals will be out serving again, but with a two week amnesty period from August 1st- August 15th.

“So, yeah we’ll be real busy that first couple of weeks with people going ‘oh man I need to take care of this citation’ and they’ll come in and take care of it,” Horton said.

Although Horton expects most to remember. there are exceptions.

“We have habitual violators that are driving around with no drivers license no insurance, they just don’t care, they don’t take care of their citations,” Horton said.

That’s the main thing to look out for: traffic violations you may have forgotten about over the course of the pandemic and Horton wants people to know even during the amnesty period, there’s still time.

“I’m not going to send my guys out to carry people to jail as long as we’re making contacts and we’re getting good response, I’m allowing that time for people to do the right thing,” Horton said.

And Horton added he and his team will work with you.

“No matter what the situation if a subject’s got a warrant, if they walk through my front door, I’m not going to arrest them unless I absolutely have no choice, and most of the time that’s not the case,” Horton said.

Allowing the city court marshals catch up on outstanding fines, while keeping all drivers safer.

“You don’t want to be out there, I would hope you wouldn’t or have your children out there driving on our streets or living in our city with a dangerous situation we didn’t address, and I really want people to understand that that’s what you’re paying to do is address it and that’s what I’m going to do,” Horton said.

In the end, the goal is to keep people out of jail before they have no choice.

Now you can pay your outstanding fines in-person at 611 Bluff Street, or you can pay online by clicking here!