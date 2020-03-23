City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from The City of Wichita Falls, the city has opted to temporarily suspend water service disconnections due to non-payment at all Wichita Falls residences and businesses, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Utilities Division has begun turning water service back on for people that have had services disconnected for non-payment in the last 30 days that still have an active account.

The temporary suspension of cut-offs for non-payment will include sanitation services. While the City is not forgiving payments, and the money will still be owed, the water will not be disconnected and late fees will not be assessed during this time. The City of Wichita Falls will reassess this change in 30 days.

“To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we know that access to water is essential during this time. The last thing we want is for residents to be concerned with water shut-offs, ” said CFO and Director of Finance Jessica William. CFO and Director of Finance Jessica William.

In addition, the City is reinstating the $5 credit for customers who sign up for bank draft.

Bank draft is a payment option with no fees and no need to visit City Hall each month. Customers who choose to sign up between now and April 22, 2020, will be given a $5 credit on their next water bill. To sign up, contact the Water Utility Division by phone at 940-761-4333. W

When the threat to the community has passed, and the declaration of emergency is over, the Utilities Division will notify customers to come to City Hall to work out payment plans for accounts in delinquency from this event.