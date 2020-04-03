City of Wichita Falls to vote on shelter-in-place extension

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The shelter-in-place order issued in Wichita Falls in late March could continue until early May.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city leaders will consider amending the order by extending the shelter-in-place until May 5 at 5 p.m.

The current shelter-in-place order is set to expire on April 8 at 1 p.m.

You can read the proposed amendment from the city council agenda in it’s entirety below:

If the Wichita Falls City Council does approve the extension, the changes can be terminated or modified at any time.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first held in a virtual format, due to coronavirus concerns.

Councilors will still be meeting in the chambers while practicing social distancing.

You can still be apart of the meeting by watching and participate remotely from the safety of your home in the following ways: