1  of  7
Breaking News
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 33 One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 44 Sen. Cornyn: WF to receive $733K COVID-19 recovery grant Officials announce first fatality linked to COVID-19 in Stephens Co. Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 27 Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Lawton shooting Henrietta 8-year-old dies awaiting COVID-19 test results
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  21
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

City of Wichita Falls to vote on shelter-in-place extension

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The shelter-in-place order issued in Wichita Falls in late March could continue until early May.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city leaders will consider amending the order by extending the shelter-in-place until May 5 at 5 p.m.

The current shelter-in-place order is set to expire on April 8 at 1 p.m. 

You can read the proposed amendment from the city council agenda in it’s entirety below:

If the Wichita Falls City Council does approve the extension, the changes can be terminated or modified at any time.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first held in a virtual format, due to coronavirus concerns.

Councilors will still be meeting in the chambers while practicing social distancing.

You can still be apart of the meeting by watching and participate remotely from the safety of your home in the following ways:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News