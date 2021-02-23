City of Wichita Falls to waive plumbing permits for speedy repairs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Because many Wichita Falls residents and businesses need repairs to busted or leaking pipes as soon as possible, the city of Wichita Falls has waived plumber permit fees, which will save residents money and should speed up the jobs.

Its been a very busy week so far for plumbers, electricians, and homeowners, and one obstacle that could slow the repairs is temporarily suspended in Wichita Falls. Director of Development Services, Terry Floyd said this action should help “fast track” those jobs.

“We have waived permit fees for those projects that are repairing gas or water leaks they may have as a result of damage from the winter events,” Floyd said.

Floyd said although they are waiving permit fees, that doesn’t mean you or your plumber doesn’t need a permit to make certain repairs like natural gas.

“There are some circumstances where a permit may not be required but typically anything that is inside of the walls, you may have to take out sheetrock to look at the line, or it’s under the slab, or it’s under the house it would require a repair permit from us, a plumbing permit,” Floyd said.

For many minor repairs not requiring permits and a licensed plumbing contractor, Floyd said homeowners can step in and make the repairs themselves.

“If you own your own home, you can do your own repair, for water. Gas still requires a licensed contractor and then for those who aren’t homeowners, then the owners of the property would have to have a licensed contractor to do the plumbing and the gas repairs for those properties,” Floyd said.

Also speeding up the water repairs statewide is an order from Governor Greg Abbott to allow provisional permits to out-of-state plumbers, and waiving some requirements for plumbers whose licenses have expired.

For a complete list of licensed plumbing and gas contractors in the area, provided by the city of Wichita Falls, click here.