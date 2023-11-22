WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As cooks across the city eagerly brine and baste their turkeys and other Thanksgiving delicacies in preparation, the City of Wichita Falls wants to save its citizens potentially thousands in repairs.

To prevent unwanted pipe damage, citizens are urged to ‘Can the Grease’ this Thanksgiving as oils from cooking can cause significant problems if poured down drains.

Grease, oils and fats, or F.O.G., are known as pipe cloggers, according to city officials, and are known to harden and build up in the drainpipes of homes and the city sewer system.

These blockages can cause sewage overflows, which can lead to expensive repairs in both a home’s drainage system and the city’s sewer system.

To combat this, folks are encouraged to Can the Grease, which is as simple as canning, cooling and throwing away, city officials said.

After cooking and allowing excess grease to cool, pour or scrape all F.O.G. into a sealed can or jar. Then, either place it in the refrigerator for future use until it gets full or discard it immediately.

Wichitans’ continued cooperation with city ordinances is greatly appreciated, city officials said. For more information, visit their website or call the Public Works Office at (940) 761-7411.