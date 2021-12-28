City of Wichita Falls utility payments will experience planned outage

January 01 2022 12:00 am

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls utility collections payment system will be out of
operation the morning of December 30, 2021, according to the city.

The system outage is routine end-of-year software maintenance.

Water bill payments will not be able to be taken online, by phone or by credit card at the payment counter during the time the computer system is down.

If you need to make a payment you can do so by cash or check and will be issued a handwritten receipt. However, that payment will not post to your account until the system is back up.

Overnight payments are available but will also not post to your account until the system is fully restored.

For further information call the Utility Collections at (940) 761-7414

