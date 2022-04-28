WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls received grant funding from the American Rescue

Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) which totaled approximately $29 million.

The City and City Councilors are asking for input from its citizens on what they believe the ARPA grant funding should be spent on.

This grant funding can be used for approved ARPA eligible projects. Citizens can visit the cities

website to learn more information about the approved uses and vote for their project choices.

Wichita Falls received two installments of $14,545,825 in 2021 and 2022 as part of ARPA

Citizens also have a chance to voice their opinion in person on Tuesday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 17 at the Wichita Falls City Council meetings.

“City staff and City Council feel strongly that we want to provide our citizens the opportunity to give us their input on how these grant funds should be spent,” City Manager, Darron Leik said. “It’s important to take that feedback into consideration as we work through how best to utilize these funds to the benefit of our City and tax payers.”