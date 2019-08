WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City offices will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 2nd.

The trash pick-up schedule for this week will be adjusted as follows: Monday’s trash pickup will move to Tuesday, Tuesdays will be moved to Wednesday.

There will be no curbside compost pickup on Wednesday.

Regular service will resume on Thursday. The transfer station and Landfill will also be closed on Labor Day.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 761-7977.