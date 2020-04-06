1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm one new COVID-19 cases, total now 48 WF Boys and Girls Club to close all locations due to COVID-19 concerns Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co. since Friday, total up to 41
1  of  2
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  19
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

City official discusses $733k Coronavirus Recovery Grant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- Last week senator John Cornyn announced Wichita Falls is set to receive a just over $733k Coronavirus Recovery Grant.

The grant will go into the city’s community development block grant program from the department of housing and urban development’s cares act.

It will be used for a range of eligible things to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in a wide range of ways.

Development services director Terry Floyd said he hasn’t been in city government too long, but understands this doesn’t happen often.

“It’s unique to get this kind of funding and of course this is on a pretty quick track as well as far as the allocation and things so we’re working to understand that better and distribute those funds,” Floyd said.

Floyd also said there are still things they need to do to make sure everyone fully understand the grant and how and where it will be used moving forward. Adding that they will get feedback from the health department and others to see what the best use of the money would be.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News