City official discusses $733k Coronavirus Recovery Grant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- Last week senator John Cornyn announced Wichita Falls is set to receive a just over $733k Coronavirus Recovery Grant.

The grant will go into the city’s community development block grant program from the department of housing and urban development’s cares act.

It will be used for a range of eligible things to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in a wide range of ways.

Development services director Terry Floyd said he hasn’t been in city government too long, but understands this doesn’t happen often.

“It’s unique to get this kind of funding and of course this is on a pretty quick track as well as far as the allocation and things so we’re working to understand that better and distribute those funds,” Floyd said.

Floyd also said there are still things they need to do to make sure everyone fully understand the grant and how and where it will be used moving forward. Adding that they will get feedback from the health department and others to see what the best use of the money would be.