City official reacts to Speedway Avenue crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We heard from the owners of the duplex on Speedway Avenue that had a car crash through it and city officials weighed in.

Director of transportation for the city John Burrus says they already contacted the homeowners, the Ramsey, about what solutions they can find. Wichita Falls PD added the crash report has not been completed yet but the driver of the car did tell investigating officers he was distracted looking at his cell phone at the time.

Burrus says they can add signs but at the end of the day it comes down to the drivers.

“Are there somethings we’re going to do? Yes but if anything this proves signs are only as good as the people that are going to follow what those signs are telling you to do and in this case, they made no effort to stop,” Burrus said.

Burrus said the driver was suspected to be going about 60 miles an hour at the time. Next, they will work with the homeowners to see if there are any solutions beyond the rock barriers to prevent this for good.