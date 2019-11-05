Voters to decide on WF hotel occupancy tax

The hotel occupancy tax proposition asks voters to approve an additional 2% tax to a visitor’s tax bill in a Wichita Falls hotel, motel or bed, and breakfast.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On the ballot for voters in the city a measure to increase the hotel occupancy tax in order to pay for upkeep and improvements to Memorial Auditorium and at the MPEC without burdening local property taxpayers.

The current tax is 13%.

6% for state and 7% for the city.

That additional revenue would help pay for improvements such as MPEC roof repairs, as well as lighting and sound improvements for Memorial Auditorium’s performance hall.

“When this conversation started, we looked at all of our peer cities and right now over half of our peer cities are already at a rate higher than Wichita Falls,” Wichita Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Lindsay Barker said.



City officials believe the increase would bring in an estimated 550- thousand dollars annually, which would be used to pay debt service for about 6-million dollars.

Voters can vote against the hike, or for the tax hike to go to just the MPEC, or just Memorial Auditorium, or both.

If both pass, the money will be split between them, and if only one passes, all the money goes to that one facility.

Another quick reminder that you can cast a ballot at any of the voting centers regardless of where you live.