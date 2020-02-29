City officials defend Lake Ringgold

City officials are responding following our recent Lake Ringgold coverage with landowners who said their livelihood will be threatened if the new city reservoir is built.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City officials are responding following our recent Lake Ringgold coverage with landowners who said their livelihood will be threatened if the new city reservoir is built.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said the city wants to work with all the affected parties as much as possible.

Schreiber said he does not want the public to think they intend to just show up and take someone’s land, they intend to compensate landowners.

City officials said the estimated $350–$433 million project is a necessity because they would rather be safe than sorry if and when another catastrophic drought happens.

Schreiber said one of the city’s major economic engines was threatened in the last severe drought and so they are planning ahead.

“We had Sheppard Airforce base meeting with us on a monthly basis asking us do they need to move missions, do we need to move airmen out of the city, that’s very concerning for the city and the North Texas region,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber said the Lake Ringgold site has been identified since the 1950s and the city already owns 6,500 acres of the land needed to complete the project.

At last check, there were 57 comments or requests to be heard in a contested case hearing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on the city’s water rights permit.

Schreibers also adds they want to make sure water rates are economical and affordable for residents in Wichita Falls and surrounding areas.

“If we can build a reservoir, borrow the money after a large amount of debt is rolled off the books in eight years our analysis and our financial director is saying we would only have to increase the average water bill by $8 a month,” Schreiber said.

While the Texas Conservation Alliance reports that the water rate for every man woman and child in this service area would be $225, Schreiber said that is simply not true.

The final date for people to request a contested hearing is March 6, Schreiber said the price of the project will increase now that a hearing is expected to take place.