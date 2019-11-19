City officials discuss approval of new MPEC hotel/convention center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls is making a big push towards what it hopes will be another huge step revitalizing downtown.

With a new hotel and convention center near the MPEC, the city and the developer said it will be able to attract as many as 1400 associations or groups each year.

At a city council meeting on Tuesday morning, O’Reilly Hospitality management was given the go-ahead to move forward with the design and pre-development phase.

“This company is choosing to come to Wichita Falls and invest over $40 million and that is a win,” CVB Director Lindsey Barker said.

The city of Wichita Falls is now one step closer to bringing in the much-anticipated MPEC hotel and convention center.

Councilors gave city manager Darron Leiker the go-ahead to sign the agreement for over $400,000 with O’Reilly Hospitality Management to move into the pre-development phase.

“I think its a good opportunity for us and for Wichita Falls. It just depends on if it aligns with everyone’s desire to co-invest and go down this road,” CEO of O’Reilly Hospitality Group Tim O’Reilly said.

The project will cost roughly $60 million, $12 million of which will go towards the convention center which will be owned and paid for by the city.

“It would be a 200 room Marriot Delta Hotel with 35,000 square feet of meeting space and it’s designed to work in conjunction with the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and the Kay Yeager facility,” O’Reilly said.

Architects and engineers will now start to draw up blueprints and an exact budget. If the city council decides to approve that number in the future, O’Reilly Hospitality said they plan to put the shovel in the ground sometime next year.

“It’s exciting for us! Darron hit the nail on the head. This is the city’s biggest economic development project the city has seen he thinks probably since Sikes Senter Mall,” said Mayor Stephen Santellana. “We just don’t get projects like this that come along very often that can be this impactful that can be this much of a catalyst towards downtown development, economic development, job creation, it’s a big deal.”

O’Reilly, who’s made several trips to Wichita Falls to explore opportunities of investment, says that a long term vision includes a second smaller hotel in the same area that would cost as much as $15 million.

City officials said there have been many concerns about where guests will park if the hotel is built. They said they already have a commitment from the 4A Board to build more spaces.

The vote to move forward with the MPEC project was almost unanimous, with only District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson voting no, he said this is because the majority of his constituents oppose spending tax dollars for this development.