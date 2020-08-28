City officials respond to effects WF community feels five months after shelter-in-place issued

Aug. 28 marks exactly five months since a shelter-in-place order for the City of Wichita Falls took effect.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Once COVID-19 made its way to Wichita Falls, the next step was to curb the spread in the form of a shelter-in-place order, and while it’s been five months since city officials issued the shelter-in-place order for Wichita Falls, they reflect on how it’s impacted the community.

“It was a tough decision, you know, when you get your first case, we were all just waiting and once that first case came, we’re in emergency management mode,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

“Those first couple of weeks, I remember we were getting 100 calls a day just trying to help people understand well ‘what am I supposed to be doing,'” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO, President Henry Florsheim said.

Now five months have come and gone. On March 28, the order took effect and the effects are still felt.

“Right now, we still have bars that are closed, we still have a lot of places that are suffering,” Santellana said. “Nonprofits, these are people that we depend on outside of our city funding, to help sometimes the indigent, the elderly.”

“I’ve just never seen a time like this where you have a lot of businesses that are doing amazing, better than they were before,” Florsheim said. “Then you’ve got this other group of businesses over here that are struggling to the point where they may have to close.”

Florsheim said businesses are still moving to Wichita Falls, but some aren’t seeing the traffic they need to stay afloat.

“If people aren’t willing to go, it doesn’t matter,” Florsheim said.

Santellana adds the city has taken its own cuts.

“We’ve had to tighten our belts, we’re not raising our tax rate because we know citizens aren’t going to be able to handle that increase,” Santellana said. “We’ve asked our own 1,200 employees to not take a cost of living increase.”

Just in case there’s another shutdown, officials believe citizens might be more prepared. However, they hope it doesn’t come down to that.

“Hopefully we’ve modified that behavior and we can still keep trucking because you can’t shut down the economy and I sure as heck can’t shut down the city,” Santellana said. “I think people have now changed the way we do businesses, changed the way we meet, change the way we do interviews, it’s almost a different way of life.”

“There’s a lot of people that are not investing in their business right now because they’re trying to wait and see what’s going to happen,” Florsheim said.

Florsheim started Facebook live videos at the beginning of the order to discuss current events and tips for business owners. Good news for loyal viewers as he has no plans to stop now.