City officials review city’s response to recent winter storm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City officials are recapping the city’s response to the recent winter storm.

Officials said the little equipment they did have to combat the winter storm was the result of another weather event in 2009. And they wanted to thank all the city employees who worked around the clock even while city offices were closed.

“That was the coldest weather we’ve had in 74 years,” Wichita Falls City Councilor District 1 Michael Smith said.

Wichita Falls has endured several severe weather events over the years.

“We’ve had a record drought, we’ve had floods and we’ve had now a historic winter storm,” Smith said.

A historic winter storm that officials said produced 5 disasters at once on top of fighting the elements.

WFFD endured situations like more than 100 broken or disabled sprinkler systems and more than 400 calls for service during the storm. WFPD performed more than 200 check welfares and helped almost 500 stranded motorists. Dispatch received more than 6,000 emergency calls total.

“We had the first-ever statewide disaster perhaps first ever since texas was admitted to the union. I can’t find any other event that was a statewide declaration like this and we’re still in the midst of a worldwide pandemic,” WF Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said.

The department of public works spent many hours on its 5 snowplows working on roads during the storm as well. City officials pulled in equipment from the landfill and multiple other departments to work on roads and they all agree the city’s response was a team effort.

“It’s hard to believe those snowplows are ten years old and we put 800 and something miles on those things. And to keep them up and operational is pretty exceptional. Normally we lose a lot of equipment during these events. Those guys kept us running,” Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

Officials say some good things out of the city’s response was that a boil order was avoided for water and partnering with community organizations for shelter. Some challenges were the very few emergency management assets like no facilities with backup power, no red cross support and only four generators were available.

“We don’t have a playbook for specific disasters. We have a playbook-ish, but it’s ever-flowing and we sure as heck don’t have one for having five at the same time. So it’s incredible. When Darron (Leiker, city manager) says we’re proud, we’re extremely, extremely proud,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

While financial implications have yet to be determined, officials say the city survived this event while preserving critical infrastructure.

Officials said they will continue to review their response to the winter storm in preparation for the next one, which they won’t hope won’t come for many years.