City officials urge residents to pay attention to animal health during cold weather

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX KJTL) — Calls have been coming into the animal services center regarding pets being left out in the cold weather, and those with the city want to remind the public to keep a close eye on pets.

“We do get an uptick in calls from dispatch for animals left outside during inclement weather I would like to remind citizens it’s a good idea to bring them in if it’s too cold or too hot, ” Animal Services Administrator Nicki Bacon said.

Bacon suggested taking the proper steps if your pets is going to outside for a period of time.

“Make sure that they have a dog house or a place that they can go into that has three solid sides a roof and a solid floor. It needs to be small enough so they can retain heat and big enough so they can turn around.” Bacon said

One way to remind yourself if it is too cold for your pet is gauging how you feel.

“The saying goes if it is too cold for you then it’s too cold for your dog. Even though they have a winter coat but so do we and we are cold that wind is cold,” Humane Society Executive Director Cheryl Miller said.

And if you find yourself concerned about a neighbor’s pet.

“I would go over and try to have a polite conversation and just let them know your concerns. Not in an aggressive manner [but] just say, ‘hey, I’m your neighbor. I just want you to know it may drop twenty more degrees,'” Bacon said.

Awareness that could potentially save a family pet.