City officials urge residents to stay home after another COVID-19 recovery, no new cases

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking the first time in weeks the total number of cases hasn’t grown.

Officials also confirmed that another patient has made a full recovery, according to their website, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Wichita County to 7.

Health District officials still urge residents of Wichita Falls to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.

“There are still 214 pending cases. It is still imperative for citizens to please stay home,” Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls Lindsay Barker said.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
130548 1043 214

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
037791066

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVERED
3297

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Monday, April 6, 5:25 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

