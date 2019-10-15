City officials working to resolve multiple water main breaks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Several roads and lanes are closed across the city due to water main breaks.

Right now, there are 5 different water main breaks, one located on Turtle Creek road, Ellingham, North Beverly, and Fort Worth street.



Service was restored last night around the Iowa Park road and Talley lane area after a 24-inch pipe burst, leaving residents without water for four days.



Utilities operation manager Daniel Nix said they hired a contractor from the DFW area to fix it as always, they do their best to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“We don’t want to waste that water so main leaks are a big deal to us. Not only in disruption of service but a loss of a resource, so we take main leaks very seriously and we respond to them as quickly as we can,” Nix said.



The intersection of Jacksboro Highway and Galveston is closed while repairs are made to fix damage caused by a water main leak there.



If you’re still experiencing issues, you can call the water distribution division at 940-761-4333, or visit their website by clicking here.