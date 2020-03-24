City proposes changes to Disaster Declaration, would close nail salons and tattoo shops

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council will meet in a special session tomorrow morning to consider adding more restrictions and business closures to the existing Declaration of Disaster signed by the mayor last Thursday.

The proposed new declaration would take effect this Thursday morning, right after midnight tomorrow.

If approved, it will be in effect until 1 p.m. April 8, unless modified or rescinded.

One change is for individuals who pick up food or beverages from dine-in restaurants.

The amended proclamation said people would have to leave both the indoor and outdoor premises, including the parking lot, within five minutes of receiving their food or beverage.

The new proclamation would also include closing adult entertainment dance facilities, personal grooming facilities such as nail salons and cosmetic applications, massage parlors, and tattoo and body piercing shops.

This does not include barbershops and hairstylist salons.

The proposed order would also instruct all businesses to take necessary steps to enforce a six-foot distancing protocol of all outdoor gatherings of customers, including lines of customers.

Again, if approved Wednesday morning, changes would go into effect Thursday morning right after midnight.