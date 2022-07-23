WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bids were supposed to be opened Friday afternoon at City Hall for the property where the old Freddy’s Casa Manana was located, but there were no bids to open.

The building at 1425 Iowa Park Road has been vacant for many years, after Freddy’s closed around the turn of the century and then a bar that stayed open a short time.

It became the target of vandals and transients for the last several years, and then caught fire in April 2022.

The City of Wichita Falls took over ownership of the building and about one acre plot for unpaid taxes.

After the fire, the city decided to take bids, and one of the bidding conditions was the building had to be demolished and removed within 90 days of purchase.

The city will now look at their options and then move forward with putting the property back up for sale.