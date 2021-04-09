City responds to YouTube video showing decaying condition of Hotel at the Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The hotel that sits by the Falls is once again the topic of conversation after a YouTube channel known for filming inside abandoned places around the United States shows a glimpse of the deteriorating conditions at the once-popular hotel.

On March 27, the YouTube channel Exploring with Project BAD posted the video entitled, “Holiday Inn Wichita Falls Abandoned.”

The video now has more than six thousand views.

On Friday, the city of Wichita Falls posted a statement about the video on social media.

“The individual stated that the city will be tearing the hotel down,” the statement said. “This is false. The property is not owned by the City and there is not a demolition order on the structure.”

According to city officials, the structure does not currently meet the criteria for demolition, even though the property has a lot of vandalism and cosmetic damage, and major repairs. Officials said these damages have been recommended to the property owner.

The statement also came with a warning about illegally trespassed, which can come with the punishment of up to 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine, or both.

The Hotel at Wichita Falls closed sometime in 2015. Over the years, it has been a Sheridan, Radisson, and a Holiday Inn. In recent years, it has been Inn at the Falls, Hotel at the Falls, and Hotel at Wichita Falls.

The hotel has endured a lot of renovations and repairs over the years because at times much of the hotel has been underwater due to heavy flooding, including in 2007 and 2015.

According to the Wichita County Appraisal District website, Wichita Falls Hospitality Incorporated currently owns the building.

Our newsroom reached out to the owner of the YouTube channel who gave us permission to use the video.