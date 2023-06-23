WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews with the city of Wichita Falls will close part of southwest parkway and Greenbriar road for sewer line repairs beginning Monday, June 26.

City officials said during a recent repair of the city’s wastewater collections system, a post-repair inspection of the pipeline detected another failure of the pipeline, downstream of the original repair. Southwest Parkway eastbound right turn lane and westbound left turn lane southbound onto Greenbriar will be closed.

No through traffic will be allowed southbound onto Greenbriar. The main lanes of Southwest Parkway will remain open. Driveways to nearby businesses will remain open, but may have to be accessed from the south end of Greenbriar.