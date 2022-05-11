WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A security upgrade to the software that runs the operating system for Wichita Falls Utility Collections water customers will temporarily close the office and the ability for customers to make payments early next week.

The system will be upgrading Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17, and online payments will not be an option.

Payments can still be made at the kiosk or drop box, but those payments will not be processed until Wednesday morning.

Azura Kerr, the Utility Systems Data Administrator for the City, said the upgrade will provide further security enhancements for customer payments.

“The main thing that’s gonna be changing is the security and protection to our customers,” Kerr said. “We’re doing a complete system upgrade for the billing side, as well as the human resources side. Once customers are upgraded, they will log in to ‘Citizen Self Serve’ with a token, so it adds that extra enhancement just to make sure all their information is secure, and there’s no way for anybody from the outside to get to it.”

During this time, customer service representatives will not be able to answer any account questions, but there will be no late fees or cut-offs for non-payment during the time the system is undergoing the upgrade.