WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Staff shortages have been sweeping through the nation and can be felt in our own community, public officials say it’s more than just getting staff members.

Staff shortages affect every department, it’s the latest victim — city transportation. Since the pandemic, employee retention has suffered, causing staff shortages nationwide which can be felt here at home.

“I mean, it has been across the board, food service industry, retail, corporate, I mean everybody has struggled to hire,” P.I.O. Chris Horgen said.

Departments like the transportation department of Wichita Falls have been directly impacted, forced to cut hours and modify routes.

“One of the things we hear every day on the national media, there’s not enough truck drivers, well, we are seeing the same thing happen, hear on the local level but hollering fate, we are hollering people,” Head of Transportation, Director of Aviation, traffic, & transportation, John Burruss said.

“Transportation is a big deal, and it is a last, absolute last resort to have to change schedules like that,” Horgen said.

There’s a total of 60 job openings on the city’s website open to the public to review and apply for. Horgen said the city has evolved and offered more for its employees since the pandemic.

“The city’s up its game, when it comes to benefits, when it comes to paying, there’s been raises across the board several years ago when a consultant came in and said the city was behind, on salaries, and city council said, we’ve got to do something so that we can hire good people, and keep the great ones we have, and that’s what they’ve done.”

Trying to get the word out, and solving an issue that Buress says directly impacts local residents..

“The bottom line is, they rely on our transportation service, the other thing is and we’ve seen this statistic is that more and more young people aren’t even getting their driver’s license. More of them are preferring to use public transportation, as their method of getting from Point A to Point B,” Burruss said.

A need that is being felt by businesses across our community.

The next job fair is Ring In The Spring, which takes place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at Region 9. For more information on job openings, click here.