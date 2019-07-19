Sales start Saturday for Wichita Falls Surplus Auction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Old police cars, lawnmowers and even Michael Kors purses will be up for auction at the City of Wichita Falls Surplus Auction.

The auction will be held at Central Services Complex at the station on Seymour Highway.

Residents like Pauline Burdwell are preparing to bid on their favorite items at the City of Wichita Falls Surplus Auction.

“I’d like to be able to be able to obtain a second car if it’s at a good price and no overbidding, maybe I can get that and maybe a TV, so I can get rid of my dinosaur one,” Burdwell said.

Burdwell, who has been lucky enough to get a car in an auction in previous years, has hoped her brother, who is a Vietnam veteran, will be able to successfully bid and win a much-needed backhoe. She encouraged community members to take advantage of this annual event.

“It’s fun to do it, too, dicker back and forth with people, hopefully, you get it, plus the fact that if they do come they’ll get a better price than if they were to try and get it online,” Burdwell said.

Items in this auction include city vehicles, tractors, trash trucks, commercial-grade mowers, lawn equipment, police cars and so much more.

Bryan Choate of Choate Auction Services said there is no minimum.

“The city is always gonna have the need to get rid of surplus because they have to get the newer cars, and trucks and equipment,” Choate said.

“Oh, I’m gonna be out here Johnny on the spot when they open them, gates, I’m going to be ready, I might camp out,” Burdwell said.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. and should wrap up about 1 p.m.

If folks don’t get a chance to pre-register Friday, people can register as early as 8 a.m. Saturday.

No credit cards will be accepted, checks and cash only.

To see what you can expect to bid on Saturday, follow this link.