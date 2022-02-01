WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City councilors are considering a proposal to make it easier for people to

commute and shop around Downtown Wichita Falls by using E-Scooters they would rent to ride.

Such electric scooters are used in many cities and are both loved, and hated by users and merchants alike.

In some cities such as Norman, Oklahoma, they have caused problems in the past, and the city had to impound over 250 of them because the company would not retrieve them from right of ways, in front of businesses, and other areas they were left.

The company making the proposal said their scooters will be limited to a strict usage area downtown, and if someone tried to ride out of that area, the geofence would shut down the power.

City staff will draw up a resolution on the company’s proposal and present it at the next council meeting.