WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls community is showing its support for a local athletic director diagnosed with cancer.

According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend, City View Independent School District’s Athletic Director, Heath Aldrich, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

While the diagnosis is still very new, the GoFundMe said there is a plan to move Aldrich to UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas as soon as a bed becomes available.

Family friend Leslee Ponder set up the GoFundMe to help the family with the incoming medical bills.

“Heath is tough, he is resilient, and he is a fighter,” the description of the GoFundMe says.

As of publication, the GoFundMe has raised over $16,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Aldrich replaced former athletic director Rudy Hawkins during the summer of 2023.