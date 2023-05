CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — Three months after turning himself in for failure to report child abuse, along with the former City View Superintendent and other administrators and staff, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins has resigned.

Hawkins said he will finish out this school year.

Hawkins said another job opportunity has come his way, ending his 12 years at City View.

The investigation continues into sex allegations against former City View coach Bobby Morris, who took his own life last summer.