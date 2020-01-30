City View Elementary bathrooms upgraded

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — A lot of progress is being made in City View Independent School District schools following the passage of a $10 million bond.

Officials and students are excited to be using new bathrooms in the elementary school.

Three bathrooms are completed and Superintendent Tony Bushong said it is a major upgrade in comparison to what they looked like before.

Bushong said he is pleased with how great they have turned out and can’t wait for the other updates to be complete.

“Of course it’s not nearly as fast as we would wish, construction takes time but I know they are doing right,” Bushong said.

Bushong said three more bathrooms are still under construction, the sixth-grade addition has begun and demolition has begun on the field house.

Also, bids went out Wednesday for the administration and CT building.