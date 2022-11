CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — City View High School students invite all Veterans to join them for their Veteran’s Day program.

According to the invitation, The City View 8th-grade class will be making their Veteran’s Day presentation on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the High School Campus, 1600 City View Drive.

Coffee and donuts will be served at 8 a.m. The program starts at 8:50 a.m. Sheppard Air Force Base General Lyle K. Drew will be the guest speaker.