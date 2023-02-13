WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After more than three hours in closed session, the City View ISD board returned to open session to announce four current administrators will remain on personal leave and will reevaluate in the March board meeting.

The board returned from closed session at 10:38 p.m. after nearly three hours in an executive session which they discussed the arrests of Superintendent Tony Bushon, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and Counselor Cindy Leaverton.

The board voted to allow the four to remain on personal leave for the next three weeks. The board also moved to provide an ‘additional three weeks personal leave for each employee’.

“Because these employees have been arrested but not charged or indicted, we believe this is appropriate action to take at this time. We will reevaluate at the March board meeting,” school board member Susan Robertson read off a piece of paper before being flipped over by the school’s attorney.

In the latter half, the board voted unanimously to point Jesse Thomas as the acting superintendent. The meeting was then adjourned.

The school board is set to meet again on March.

Just after 8 p.m., members covered the windows of the doors with pieces of paper as they were in executive session. The building administrator later said the papers were presented by students who wrote them for school board appreciation month.

In the public comment portion of the meeting, people called for those administrators charged to be relieved of their duties instead of being placed on leave.

One of the people who spoke was former City View ISD board member Michael Parker who resigned from the board in August 2022.