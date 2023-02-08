WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The affidavits for five current and former administrators for the City View Independent School District reveal “persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

The following City View ISD administrators have been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor offense of failing to make the required report of child abuse:

Anthony Ray Bushong — Current Superintendent of City View ISD

Carrie Lynn Allen — Current Assistant Superintendent of City View ISD

Daryl Alexander Frazier — Former principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Rudy Glynn Hawkins, Jr. — Current Athletic Director at City View Jr/Sr High School

Cindy Pope Leaverton — Current Counselor at City View Jr/Sr High School

All five were booked into the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department said all five turned themselves in on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Eipper said the charges are in connection to WFPD’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by former City View High School basketball coach Bobby Morris, and that at least two more arrests were forthcoming after more warrants were issued by police on Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, former City View ISD students began making claims of sexual misconduct against Morris after he was named Small School Coach Of The Year during the Nexstar Sports Awards on June 23, 2022. Four days after the allegations surfaced, on June 27, 2022, Morris took his own life.

Police said their investigation focuses on “the persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

Officials said the investigation by the WFPD revealed that no reports of any sexual misconduct by Morris were ever made to law enforcement by administrators with City View ISD, and as a result, no investigation had previously been conducted.

According to the affidavit, police said it appears that the administrator’s persistent failure to make their legally-required reports of information about possible sexual misconduct enabled Morris to remain employed at City View, and have continued access to students from 2014 until 2022.

Police said they were advised that a meeting took place on June 27, 2022, at City View ISD to address the claims made on social media. They said documentation was later provided of two administrative leave letters belonging to Morris, one dated January 5, 2015, and the other dated June 27, 2022.

Authorities said detectives with the WFPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit conducted over 25 interviews with students, staff, and other possible individuals who were believed to have knowledge of the alleged accusations of sexual misconduct.

Police said their investigation revealed four separate incidents of sexual misconduct between Morris and four female students over the span of eight years, and of those four incidents, two came to the attention of City View ISD officials, on or about the 2014-15 school year and the 2017-18 school year.

According to authorities, of the four incidents brought to the City View ISD administrator’s attention, two were reported by friends of the victims and the other two were reported by the victims themselves on or around the 2018 school year.

The affidavit said City View ISD officials conducted investigations of the incidents, but no reports were ever made to law enforcement regarding these four incidents.

Police said City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong met with a female student, who was a friend of an alleged victim, shortly after becoming the district’s superintendent in May 2018.

According to the affidavit, Bushong told police he and another City View ISD school official traveled to speak with one of the victims, who attended a high school within the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

Police said Bushong told them he spoke with the victim and she denied having an improper relationship with Morris, and that after the interview, nothing more was done since “the allegations were unfounded.”

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information on each individual administrator’s role in City View ISD’s failure to report allegations of sexual misconduct becomes available.