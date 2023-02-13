CVISD board members taped pieces of paper over the windows of the board room so that people in the hallway could not see in during closed session.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City View ISD police chief told community members and the KFDX reporter at a board meeting Monday night to leave the board room as members continued discussing the arrests of four current administrators.

Those administrators are Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins and Counselor Cindy Leaverton.

Chief Kyle Collier told those in attendance they should leave, citing security reasons, and that the closed session would go on for a while.

Board members taped pieces of paper over the windows of the board room so that those in the hallway could not see in during the closed session.

CVISD board members tried to determine how to move forward after the arrests of seven former and current administrators, who are accused of not reporting child abuse.

The board consulted with their legal team about the arrests and according to the agenda, possible employment actions could still be taken.

There was also a public comment portion of the meeting where calls came for those administrators charged to be relieved of their duties, instead of being placed on leave.

One of the people who spoke was former City View ISD board member Michael Parker who resigned from the board in August 2022.

At the time of publication, a decision regarding the administrators’ positions had not been made.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.