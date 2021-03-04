City View ISD celebrates teachers receiving COVID-19 vaccine priority

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Biden Administration decision to prioritize teachers as essential workers eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations has teachers and administrators with City View ISD celebrating.

Returning to in-classroom teaching in August, teachers like City View Junior High english teacher Lori Roberts have been on the frontlines for their students throughout the pandemic.

“Yes it’s been difficult. Yes, it’s been challenging. But really. That is what teaching is all about. In many many ways. We just learn to roll with it,” Roberts said.

She says adapting to change is what teachers do best. Being there for her kids always takes top priority.

“Teachers get excited about celebrating the kids accomplishments. We work really hard to get them to a certain place at the end of year,” Roberts said.

But Lori admits, now being eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine feels great.

“It’s a relief for a lot of people that we have that option available to us now. Like you said all along it makes sense that we would have been considered part of that group. I do understand we are not healthcare workers. But we are in a giant petri dish so to speak,” Roberts said.

One reason why Superintendent Tony Bushong sprung into action as soon as he heard his teachers became eligible.

“I called united regional. I’m putting out a list today so teachers can respond with who would like to get it. Because we don’t know who would like to get it. Our best guess is about fifty percent. And I’ve asked them to come do them here at the school,” Bushong said.