WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD announced Monday morning that they have extended their closure until April 10.

In the email from Superintendent Tony Bushong it was stated that distance learning will continue for all students.

“City View ISD is going to extend our school closure through April 10th. We will continue distance learning with all of our students. We will get through this together!!” Tony Bushong’s written email statement.