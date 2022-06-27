WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee of the City View Independent School District is on leave as the district investigates allegations made against them on social media over the weekend.

Tony Bushong, City View ISD Superintendent, said the employee has been placed on administrative paid leave until the investigation is complete.

This comes after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct were made on social media over the weekend of June 24, 25, and 26, 2022.

In a Facebook post, multiple screenshots are shown from alleged victims giving their stories and details of inappropriate encounters with the employee.

Bushong said in a statement sent to local media outlets the district is investigating the allegations the best way they can, but so far, it has proved to be challenging.

“Unfortunately, this investigation is difficult because we have not received any complaints at the District, and no one has come forward to the District to file a complaint against any of our employees,” Bushong said.

Please find the full statement from Bushong below:

City View ISD has a zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate conduct with students by our employees. We have read multiple allegations on social media regarding one of our employees, and we are investigating these allegations in the best way we can. Unfortunately, this investigation is difficult because we have not received any complaints at the District, and no one has come forward to the District to file a complaint against any of our employees. Nonetheless, we are fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies. The safety and well-being of our students are our priorities. Tony Bushong, Superintendent, City View ISD