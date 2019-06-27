City View ISD employees to receive pay raises

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL)—

Those who work for City View ISD will see a bit more on their paychecks next school year after the state legislature passed House Bill 3.

Because of the bill, the district will get an additional $2 million to their budget and 30% of that must be used on raises. Of the $2 million, $490,000 will be on teacher raises for next year and $190,000 on all other district employees.

This would put the district spending to about $680,000 for raises for the 2019-2020 year. The remaining money will allow the district to put more money in classrooms, replace aging buses and update facilities that the bond money wasn’t going to cover.