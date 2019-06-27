City View ISD employees to receive pay raises

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL)—

Those who work for City View ISD will see a bit more on their paychecks next school year after the state legislature passed House Bill 3.

Because of the bill, the district will get an additional $2 million to their budget and 30% of that must be used on raises. Of the $2 million, $490,000 will be on teacher raises for next year and $190,000 on all other district employees.

This would put the district spending to about $680,000 for raises for the 2019-2020 year. The remaining money will allow the district to put more money in classrooms, replace aging buses and update facilities that the bond money wasn’t going to cover.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News