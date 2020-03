CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD will be extending spring break by one week. The ISD currently plans to resume classes on March 30.

City View ISD will serve breakfast and lunch to all students next Monday, March 23.

Breakfast will be offered from 8:00 to 10:00. Lunch will be offered from 10:30 to 12:30.

These meals will be given out in front of the high school and will be prepared for take-out only.