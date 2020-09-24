City View ISD, Graham ISD report staff members test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — Graham and City View independent school districts reported they have staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

City View ISD’s staff member has not worked since Thursday, Sept. 17 because of personal reasons unrelated to COVID-19. Graham High’s staff member has been in quarantine for a week, but the school also has four football coaches and 20 students who have tested positive as well.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to stop the spread COVID, and feel very good about how it’s gone so far,” City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong said.

Bushong said he feels that his school district has COVID-19 under control after discovering a staff member at the City View junior and senior high schools have tested positive for the virus.

Because City View schools require face coverings for students and teachers and sanitize classrooms between each class, this incident was deemed a low-risk exposure.

“We have some very stringent cleaning policies and we make sure that we’re trying to keep everybody safe. So with that, any time that we have a case like this, it comes out to be a low-risk factor,” Bushong said.

That’s not the case for Graham ISD, though. Graham ISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse said one Graham High teacher and 20 students have tested positive. Six of them have recovered and are back in school, and four of them should return to school by the end of the week.

“Honestly, I’m surprised we went a full three weeks before we had a case. I’m kind of surprised because we really were expecting the shoe to drop that first week of school,” Cruse said.

Four Graham High football coaches have also tested positive. That has caused Graham’s upcoming game against Hirschi to be canceled.

If more staff members test positive and the school district runs out of substitute teachers, Graham ISD may have to switch to virtual learning.

“They may be home quarantined, and they may not really be sick, which would allow them to do remote teaching, but we still have to have an adult in the classroom monitoring the kids. That’s what would probably cause me to close a campus more than anything else is when I run out of adults,” Cruse said.

As these two school districts navigate education during COVID-19, these superintendents said they will continue to perform the protocols they have in place to keep their staff and students safe.

Cruse confirmed that Graham’s next football game will be at home on Oct. 2 against Wichita Falls High at 7 p.m.