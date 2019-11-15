City View ISD leaders break ground on phase three of bond project

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — Phase three of five of a $10 million City View ISD school bond is underway.

Leaders broke ground earlier Friday and are excited about the progress being made.

Back in May, community members in city view passed a $10 million school bond. Phase one of the project is complete but phase two is still a work in progress.

“We finished the first phase when we took the band hall and our library at the junior high/high school and we kind of swapped them,” Superintendent Tony Bushong said. “That was the first phase. Second phase is the elementary bathrooms and that phase is about two months in.”

The next phase is adding five classrooms to the junior high and high school building so sixth graders can be housed there and adding on to the field house with a bigger weight room and two new locker rooms.

Fifth-grader Brodie Bellah said he is looking forward to the new addition.

“It’s a new building and we’re going to be the first ones there,” Bellah said.

Other than his class being the first class to be housed there, there’s one thing Bellah is looking forward to the most.

“Science class, I love science,” Bellah said.

Bushong said he is excited about all of the progress that has been made.

“When the bond passed back in May, had community support and this is just going to be a great thing for our district, for our kids and for our community,” Bushong said. “It’s been something, I think has been needed for quite a while and to see it happening we are all very happy.”

When it’s all said and done, the hope is the community will have something to be proud of. The classrooms are expected to be ready in July and the field house is expected to be done in October.