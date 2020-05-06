City View ISD moves graduation to June 6

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After more information from the Texas Education Agency, the City View Independent School District superintendent has moved the 2020 graduation to June 6.

“At this time, we are still not sure how many family members you will be allowed to attend,” City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong stated. “I am hoping we will be able to let you know within the next two weeks.”

The graduation will be Saturday, June 6 at 9 a.m. at the City View football field.

