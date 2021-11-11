City View ISD Mustangs celebrate veterans

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — Eighth graders in City View Independent School District worked together to host a Veteran’s Day service Thursday.

The Mustangs said it was important to them to recognize the sacrifice and service of these veterans.

City View ISD’s faculty, staff, and students like 8th grader T.J. Salmon gathered on Thursday to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms of the United States.



“We wanted them to remember that they are special to us, they are prized possessions to America,” Salmon said.

T.J. And his classmates took a moment to present each veteran with a handwritten card based on which wars they served in including one 90-year-old veteran who served in three wars including the Korean and Vietnam War.

T.J. Hopes to someday serve his country and says he has a good example to follow.



“My grandfather served in the Vietnam War, in the Navy, Chief Petty Officer. He can be a good role model to me and that I could be a good military person too,” Salmon said.

Those in the audience like Air Force veteran of 21 years, Carl Moss, says he appreciates the support from the students and the gratitude others express.



“So many of us have given up a lot to serve, spending two years, a year overseas, away from family, people that have passed on because of serving in the military,” Moss said.

Moss says though, in the midst of those sacrifices, he learned a lot about himself.



“It benefited me, made me grow up a lot, made me a better person as far as I am concerned,” Moss said.

And for these reasons, this is how T.J. thinks these veterans should be treated for their service.



“Give them love, say thank you, and give them a good handshake,” Salmon said

Moss and others present today encouraged students who desire to do so to serve.