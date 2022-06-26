WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD has released a statement in regards to a social media post accusing an employee of misconduct.

City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong released the following statement regarding the allegations:

“It is always the goal and intent of our administration to protect our students, staff, and community. City View ISD will not tolerate any acts of misconduct. However, we will not address such serious allegations over social media. Anyone who would like to file a formal complaint should do so with the Superintendent and/or Chief of Police. The administration building is open from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Thursday throughout the summer months.” Tony Bushong, Superintendent

In the Facebook post, multiple screenshots are shown from alleged victims giving their stories and details of inappropriate encounters with the employee.

At the time of writing, the post has gotten over 90 comments and over 300 shares.