City View ISD staff deliver meals to students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— City View ISD students are being well-fed this week thanks to the staff at the school district.



Officials drove around this morning delivering breakfast and lunch to their students.



Superintendent Tony Bushong said it is important because so many of these kids rely on the school for their daily meals and he hopes this helps a great deal, especially for families in need of help.

Deliveries take place daily between 10 and 11 a.m. three buses and a suburban drove around the neighborhood at various stops.

Students can also go to the high school if they want to drive by between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day.