WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong resigns nearly a month after his arrest for failure to report child abuse, along with three administrators one of whom will serve as acting superintendent.

The board accepted his resignation at Monday night’s meeting and has named Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen as acting superintendent.

Just a little before 10 p.m. Monday, March 6, the board came back and announced that they would be accepting Bushong’s resignation effective March 31. They voted unanimously to accept it. They appointed Carrie Allen as interim superintendent.

The board along with their legal counsel met to discuss the employment of superintendent Tony Bushong, assistant superintendent Carrie Allen, athletic director Rudy Hawkins, and counselor Cindy Leaverton. The four are on paid personal leave at the moment, leaving the board to decide what to do next in which they’ve decided to accept Bushong’s resignation and move Allen to her new role as interim.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.