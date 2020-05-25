City View ISD tax collector indicted in alleged embezzlement scheme

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The former City View ISD tax collector has been indicted in an alleged embezzlement scheme involving up to $340,000, taken over a period of several years.

64-year-old Judith Ann Heaston was arrested in February last year after the superintendent discovered what he called significant discrepancies involving large sums of money in the accounts of the city view tax office.

After an internal investigation, it was determined there was a shortage of about $340,000 collected in tax revenue.



The president of the tax software company told investigators software had been manipulated to cover up the discrepancies, and this manipulation went back at least 8 years.

An investigator said a check of heaston’s personal bank account showed numerous large cash deposits during tax office hours since 2002.