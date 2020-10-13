City View ISD to end all virtual learning

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to City View Independent School District Superintendent Tony Bushong, CVISD will no longer offer virtual learning.

Starting October 19 all students who were participating in distance learning will need to return to face-to-face instruction.

The press release states that students who would like to participate in virtual instruction may, “enroll in a private school, call other districts and request a transfer, return to your home district (current transfer students no longer wishing to attend CVISD), enroll with an online school such as Texas Virtual School Network.”

The press release also states that the decision was made after the administration had been in constant contact with the school board, parents, teachers, and community members about the effectiveness of virtual learning.

</pre>

As of October 13, 2020 City View has 139 virtual learners, of which more than half the students had failed one or more subjects.